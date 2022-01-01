UK's annual inflation rises to 10.1% in September
Consumer prices inflation hits July's 40-year high due to increasing food prices
AA Wednesday 11:41, 19 October 2022
File photo
#UK
#inflation
#food prices
File photo
Britain's annual consumer inflation rate increased to 10.1% in September, up from 9.9% in August, official data showed on Wednesday.
The figure returned to July's 40-year high due to rising food prices, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.
The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped 14.5% year-on-year in September, accelerating from 13.1% in August. The pace of hike had been the largest since April 1980.
The annual core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, increased to 6.5% in September, an all-time high.
On a monthly basis, the UK's consumer prices index rose by 0.5% in September.
UK's annual inflation rises to 10.1% in September
Greece begins supplying Ukraine with infantry combat vehicles: FM
Ukrainians protest Russian attacks with suspected Iranian-made kamikaze drones
German supermarket chain to close stores earlier due to energy crunch
UK-China fallout continues over reports of beating of protester at Chinese Consulate
Russia says situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under control
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.