Economy
UK's annual inflation rises to 10.1% in September
Consumer prices inflation hits July's 40-year high due to increasing food prices
AA  Wednesday 11:41, 19 October 2022
Britain's annual consumer inflation rate increased to 10.1% in September, up from 9.9% in August, official data showed on Wednesday.

The figure returned to July's 40-year high due to rising food prices, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped 14.5% year-on-year in September, accelerating from 13.1% in August. The pace of hike had been the largest since April 1980.

The annual core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, increased to 6.5% in September, an all-time high.

On a monthly basis, the UK's consumer prices index rose by 0.5% in September.

#UK
#inflation
#food prices
