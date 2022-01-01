Economy
US adds 428,000 jobs in April, unemployment unchanged at 3.6%
AA  Friday 17:38, 06 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Number of unemployed individuals in US remains steady at 5.9M

The US economy added 428,000 jobs in April, above market estimates, and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, the Department of Labor announced on Friday.

Market estimates for nonfarm payrolls were to see an increase of 391,000 last month.

Job additions for March were revised down by 3,000, from 431,000 to 428,000, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate remained steady, compared to 3.6% in March. The market expectation for the unemployment rate was to come at 3.5% last month.

The number of unemployed individuals in the US also remained unchanged at 5.9 million in April, compared to the previous month.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 22 million people in the world’s largest economy lost their jobs in March and April 2020.

Powered by Froala Editor

#US
#economy
#unemployment
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

US adds 428,000 jobs in April, unemployment unchanged at 3.6%

yeniSafak

Trump reportedly proposed bombing 'drug labs' in Mexico

yeniSafak

Europe becoming cocaine hub with soaring production, trafficking: EU agencies

yeniSafak

Turkish mosque attacked in northeastern France

yeniSafak

Uncontrolled use of technology brings dangerous behavioral addictions: NGO

yeniSafak

Bangladesh detains scores of Rohingya refugees celebrating Eid on beach

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.