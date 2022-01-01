news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
Election
Kazakh parliamentary elections to be held in first half of 2023: Majilis
We have to wait until president announces deadlines, says head of lower house of parliament
AA  Wednesday 14:14, 23 November 2022
File photo

File photo

The chairman of the lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament (Majilis) announced on Wednesday that the elections will be held in the first half of next year.

“Parliamentary elections will be held in the first half of next year, but the president will announce this. Naturally, after that, a new government will be formed. We have to wait until the president announces the deadlines,” Yerlan Koshanov said on the sidelines of the plenary meeting of the Majilis, according to the state-run Kazinform news agency.

The statement came as Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won the country’s snap presidential election with 81.31% of the votes, according to final results declared by the country’s election authority on Tuesday.

Tokayev was registered as the winner of the election and Kazakhstan’s president, according to a press briefing by the Central Election Committee.

Votes received by Tokayev amount to about 6.45 million out of around 12 million eligible voters, while the voter turnout was 69.4% in the election, as nearly 8.3 million voters cast their ballots.

Zhiguli Dayrabaev was Tokayev’s closest opponent who received %3.4% of the votes.

Tokayev will be sworn in as the president during an inauguration ceremony on Saturday, the press briefing noted.

#Kazakhstan
#parliamentary
#elections
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Kazakh parliamentary elections to be held in first half of 2023: Majilis

yeniSafak

Pro-Russian literature, forged documents found during raids on Ukrainian Orthodox Church buildings: Security service

yeniSafak

EU lawmakers declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

yeniSafak

Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians as twin blasts rock West Jerusalem

yeniSafak

Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes EU lawmakers' decision to recognize Russia as ‘state sponsor of terrorism'

yeniSafak

Man injured after jumping from balcony during earthquake in Türkiye