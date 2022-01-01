Election
Polls open in Israel's 5th election in four years
Close race expected as ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to return to power
AA  Tuesday 11:19, 01 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Voting began on Tuesday morning in Israel’s fifth election in less than four years.

Around 6.7 million registered voters will be able to cast their ballots at more than 11,700 polling stations until 10 p.m. local time (2000GMT).

Strict security measures have been enforced across the country, including the deployment of 18,000 personnel.

As former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to return to power, opinion polls indicate his right-wing Likud party could secure 60 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, one shy of the required majority.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party is projected to finish second in a tight race.

The election results will be announced on Wednesday.

#polls
#Israel
#election
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Polls open in Israel's 5th election in four years

yeniSafak

UK home secretary denies blocking hotel bookings for migrants

yeniSafak

Biden, Brazil's president-elect discuss ties, vow to address challenges

yeniSafak

Picnickers feed hungry fox meatballs in Türkiye's Bolu

yeniSafak

Drone camera captures fog over Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait

yeniSafak

Argentina’s president meets with Lula in Brazil after his election triumph