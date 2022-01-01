Polls open in Israel's 5th election in four years
Close race expected as ex-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to return to power
AA Tuesday 11:19, 01 November 2022
File photo
#polls
#Israel
#election
File photo
Voting began on Tuesday morning in Israel’s fifth election in less than four years.
Around 6.7 million registered voters will be able to cast their ballots at more than 11,700 polling stations until 10 p.m. local time (2000GMT).
Strict security measures have been enforced across the country, including the deployment of 18,000 personnel.
As former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to return to power, opinion polls indicate his right-wing Likud party could secure 60 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, one shy of the required majority.
Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party is projected to finish second in a tight race.
The election results will be announced on Wednesday.
Polls open in Israel's 5th election in four years
UK home secretary denies blocking hotel bookings for migrants
Biden, Brazil's president-elect discuss ties, vow to address challenges
Picnickers feed hungry fox meatballs in Türkiye's Bolu
Drone camera captures fog over Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait
Argentina’s president meets with Lula in Brazil after his election triumph
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.