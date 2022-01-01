Ulf Kristersson elected Sweden’s new PM

Ulf Kristersson
Sweden’s parliament on Monday elected Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson as the country’s new prime minister.
A total of 176 members of the Riksdag voted in favor of Kristersson, while 173 members voted against him.
"It feels great, I am grateful and happy about the confidence I have received from the Riksdag and also markedly humble about the task that lies ahead of us," Kristersson said in a news conference following the vote.
He was met with standing ovations, but also criticism from the opposition after his speech.
Kristersson will be leading a three-party coalition government with the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.
The newly elected prime minister said that the final decisions in government formation will be taken "as soon as we can."
Kristersson is expected on Tuesday to announce who will be part of his government.
Outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who leads the transitional government, congratulated Kristersson on becoming the prime minister in an Instagram post.
However, Andersson said: "Before the elections, the four right-wing conservative parties promised very much. But we already hear how they are beginning to let down their promises to the voters.”
Asked about criticism by his party members on the deal between three right-wing parties, Kristersson said that he does not see it as a problem.
"I believe that there is a serious atmosphere in Swedish politics for many different reasons,” he said, adding that he believes the vast majority will be focusing on doing “as much good as possible” despite differences.
The right-wing bloc won a slim majority in last month's election over the ruling Social Democrats government and its left-wing bloc by securing 176 seats in a 349-member parliament.
Far-right Sweden Democrats will not be a part of the government, however, Kristersson said in a press conference last week that "he will cooperate closely with the Sweden Democrats."
