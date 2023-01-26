|
Life

Exercise intensity levels linked to better brain power in midlife: Study

New research shows exercise intensity levels may have impact on cognitive decline in later life

12:20 . 26/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

The amount of time spent in moderate and vigorous physical activity in midlife can help enhance brain power, according to new research published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.


The novel study showed that exercise intensity levels might have an impact on cognitive performance in later life.


"Engagement in physical activity (PA) has been linked to the building of cognitive reserve, which delays the onset of cognitive decline in later life. However, all aspects of PA, including intensity and volume, decrease throughout the life course, which might have consequences for cognition later in life," the research said.


The study found that the intensity level was related to better working memory and mental processes, while changing it with just 6-7 minutes of sedentary behavior was associated with poorer cognitive performance.


They drew on UK-born participants in the 1970 British Cohort Study whose health was examined throughout childhood and adulthood.


In a follow-up study between 2016 and 2018, a total of 8,581 participants aged 46-47 took various cognitive tests for verbal memory and executive function, which were used to examine cross-sectional associations between 24-hour movement behaviors and standardized cognition scores.

#Exercise
#brain
#power
6 saat önce
default-profile-img
Exercise intensity levels linked to better brain power in midlife: Study
Palestine's president declares 3-day mourning on Jenin events
Australian author aims to ‘get beyond the stereotypes’ about Türkiye
France rebukes Russian accusations on Africa as 'shameless lies'
Scope of devastation in Ukrainian village near capital Kyiv
Next tripartite meeting with Sweden, Finland postponed due to 'current political environment', says Turkish FM
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.