Four Turkish shows to watch while you wait for the new Ertuğrul sequel
Four enthralling Turkish TV series you can bingewatch to help you cope as you wait for its sequel Establishment: Osman
News ServiceYeni Şafak
Suffering from Resurrection: Ertuğrul withdrawal? Here are four enthralling Turkish TV series you can bingewatch to help you cope as you wait for its sequel Establishment: Osman, scheduled to air on Nov. 20.
1 - The Last Emperor (Payitaht: Abdulhamid) -- a Turkish TV series about the life of AbdulHamid II, the 34th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, which has drawn a broad international audience, especially in the Middle East and the Balkans.
2- Filinta -- An Ottoman detective series that follows the adventures and intrigues of “Filinta Mustafa” - a police officer. Unfairly accused of a heinous crime, he must fight to clear his name "and save his life", while also investigating ongoing cases.
3- Magnificent Century – a historical period drama that focuses on the life and times of 16th-century Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent.
4- 4- Çukur -- "The Pit", ran by a noble mafia family called Koçovars. The family is in danger of losing the control of The Pit, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Istanbul.