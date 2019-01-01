​Four Turkish shows to watch while you wait for the new Ertuğrul sequel

Suffering from Resurrection: Ertuğrul withdrawal? Here are four enthralling Turkish TV series you can bingewatch to help you cope as you wait for its sequel Establishment: Osman, scheduled to air on Nov. 20.

1 - The Last Emperor (Payitaht: Abdulhamid) -- a Turkish TV series about the life of AbdulHamid II, the 34th Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, which has drawn a broad international audience, especially in the Middle East and the Balkans.

2- Filinta -- An Ottoman detective series that follows the adventures and intrigues of “Filinta Mustafa” - a police officer. Unfairly accused of a heinous crime, he must fight to clear his name "and save his life", while also investigating ongoing cases.

3- Magnificent Century – a historical period drama that focuses on the life and times of 16th-century Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent.

4- 4- Çukur -- "The Pit", ran by a noble mafia family called Koçovars. The family is in danger of losing the control of The Pit, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Istanbul.

00:45 dk 11 Kasım 2019 Yeni Şafak ​Turkey’s hotly anticipated Ertuğrul sequel to hit screens soon The hotly anticipated sequel to the global hit Turkish TV series Resurrection: Ertuğrul is set to hit screens on Nov. 20, according to a teaser released.Fans of the global sensation will be able to follow the events that led to the founding of the Ottoman Empire in the new season titled “Establishment: Osman,” starring popular Turkish actor Burak Özçivit in the titular role.