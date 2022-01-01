French pianist's name to be preserved by friends in Switzerland

File photo
Close friends of French pianist Stephane Blet, known for his admiration of Turkey and Turkish culture, as well as his pro-Palestine stance, have established an association to keep his memory alive.
Mehmet Yildiz, the founder of the Geneva Association of Friends of Stephane Blet, held a press conference at the restaurant where Blet last went before his death.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency after the press conference, Yildiz said: "As friends who witnessed his last moments, we want to carry out activities for his memory."
Yildiz also commented on the causes that the famous pianist pursued through his art, saying: "Stephane strived a lot for Palestine and opposed Islamophobia. He had a great sensitivity on these issues. He was a friend of the Muslims, a fan of Turkey and the Ottoman Empire."
Noting that they had included "Geneva" in the name of the association, Yildiz said: "We don't want to spare the name of Stephane Blet for ourselves. We specifically included 'Geneva' to show that anyone who believes in his cause can establish an association on behalf of Stephane all over the world."
Blet died at the age of 52 after falling from an apartment balcony in Geneva on Jan. 7.
The famous pianist, known for his fascination in Turkey and Turkish culture, had lived in Turkey since 2016.
Blet had performed in a concert in 2018 to support Turkish troops fighting the YPG/PKK terrorist organization in northern Syria during the country's Operation Olive Branch.
He filed a criminal complaint against YPG/PKK sympathizers on social media for death threats against him in 2019.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.
