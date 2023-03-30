From fashion to phones: a guide to North Korea's most unusual bans

In a world with 208 countries, each with its own unique culture and set of rules, there is one country that stands out as being completely isolated from the rest of the world. What's even more interesting is that this isolation is intentional and enforced by the state.





As you might have guessed, we're talking about North Korea. From international phone calls to haircuts, and even to television channels and internet usage, North Korea has an extensive list of things that are banned within its borders. Here are some of the most fascinating of North Korea's many prohibitions:





Respect for deceased leades taken to the extreme





One of the most important rules in this land of prohibitions is to show respect for deceased leaders. While this might seem normal at first, the concept of respect has been taken to the extreme in North Korea. For instance, the date of Kim Il-Sung's death, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-Un, is considered a national day of mourning in North Korea. On this day, people are required to be visibly sad and mournful. The law even forbids loud talking and laughter on July 8, as well as chewing gum or exhibiting any behavior that could be construed as disrespectful.





Mandatory voting





Did you know that voting is mandatory in this isolated country? That's right, every person over the age of 17 is required by law to cast their ballot in all elections. And don't even think about skipping out on this civic duty, because the government checks voter lists and investigates anyone who isn't registered. Plus, starting a political party that isn't the ruling Workers' Party of Korea is a big no-no, punishable by death.





Forget about channel surfing!





And if you're in the mood for some TV time, don't expect to channel surf like you do at home. All TV programs in North Korea are controlled by the government and broadcast on just four official channels: the main media channel, two educational channels, and a sports channel. And forget about catching up on your favorite international shows, because there are no foreign TV stations allowed in the country.









K-Pop is a No-Go in North Korea





If you're a fan of K-Pop, you might want to avoid North Korea. The country has banned all forms of South Korean entertainment, including music, dramas, and movies. This means that K-Pop concerts and music videos are a big no-no in North Korea. The government sees South Korean culture as a threat to their socialist ideology, so they have taken extreme measures to keep it out of the country.





But that's not all - even possession of South Korean media can land you in hot water. The government conducts random raids to check for illegal media, and those caught with South Korean entertainment face severe punishment. It's safe to say that North Korea is not the place to show off your K-Pop dance moves or sing along to your favorite South Korean girl group.









Permission needed before moving to the capital





Think moving to the capital of North Korea, Pyongyang, is a piece of cake? Think again. You need the government's permission to move there, and even if you do manage to get permission, it's only for the select few with a high social status or connections to the ruling government. The city is heavily guarded with checkpoints and barriers to prevent any unauthorized movement, so don't even think about it.





No international calls





But wait, there's more! You can use a cellphone in North Korea, but not to make international calls. That's right, all international calls are banned, which means you can't even call your BFF who's living across the border. If you dare to make an international call, you could be in serious trouble and face severe punishment. So, think twice before you hit that dial pad.





Avoid run-ins with the ‘fashion police’





And if skinny jeans and leather jackets are your thing? Well, then sorry to break it to you, but these items are strictly off-limits in the Hermit Kingdom. And don't even think about getting a haircut that's not on the government-approved list of styles. Married women are required to sport short hair, while single ladies can let their tresses flow long and free.



