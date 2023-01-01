Global climate strikes, environmental protests in December 2022

Protests and strikes against environmental degradation continued across the globe in December, with demonstrators demanding decisive action to tackle climate change.





Activists and netizens kept up street protests and online campaigns. Events included Fridays for Future's weekly protests and anti-government demonstrations because of failing climate policies.





Below is a timeline compiled by Anadolu Agency:













Dec. 2:





- Climate activists and environmental protesters continue to raise awareness about climate change during the first Fridays for Future strike of the month, with nonprofit groups supporting the efforts.





- Environmental activists, led by Greenpeace, rally in Washington DC to "sound the alarm on the climate emergency" once again, demanding a cleaner, greener, healthier world.













Dec. 5:





- After a short break, climate activists from the Last Generation are again back on German streets blocking important traffic junctions.













Dec. 6:





- A group of environmentalists protest Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal.













Dec. 8:





- Climate activists block airports in Berlin and Munich.













Dec. 9:





- On the second Fridays for Future strike in December, activists and environmental protesters continue to raise awareness about climate change and environmental issues.













Dec. 12:





- Around 200 environmental activists storm the La Malle factory, French cement giant Lafarge in France's Bouches-du-Rhône department.













Dec. 13:





- German police raid homes of Last Generation climate activists as part of an investigation into recent protests.













Dec. 16:





- Fridays for Future holds the third strike of the month, with climate activists and environmental protesters, raise awareness about climate change and environmental issues.













Dec. 20:





- Climate activists glue themselves to roads in several German cities, demanding greater action from the government against global warming.













Dec. 21:





- German climate activists saw off the top of a prominent Christmas tree in Berlin’s city center, demanding urgent action against climate change.













Dec. 23:





- Climate activists and environmental protesters continue to raise awareness about climate change during the fourth Fridays for Future strike in December, with nonprofit groups supporting the efforts.













Dec. 30:



