Global environmental disasters in December 2022

The world witnessed several unexpected environmental developments and disasters in December, including floods in Congo and Portugal, heavy rains and deadly landslides in Brazil and the Philippines and deadly winter storms in the US as well as cyclones in India and Sri Lanka.





Below is a timeline compiled by Anadolu Agency:













Dec. 2:





- Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina declares a state of emergency following heavy rains and two deaths.





- Residents in Mandera, Kenya's northeasternmost county bordering Ethiopia and Somalia, are struggling for the survival of animals and people as the region continues to reel from the worst drought in decades.













Dec. 5:





- At least 31 people die after a landslide, caused by heavy rains, buried several vehicles in western Colombia.













Dec. 8:





- Flooding kills one person and forces more than 100 people to flee their homes in Portugal's capital of Lisbon and nearby areas.













Dec. 10:





- At least four people die after Cyclone Mandous makes landfall in Mamallapuram in India's Tamil Nadu state.













Dec. 12:





- The heaviest snowfall since 2013 causes massive travel disruption across the UK as flights and trains are canceled.





- Three people are killed and more than 23,000 affected in Sri Lanka by turbulent weather conditions caused by Cyclone Mandous, which made landfall in India.













Dec. 13:





- At least 50 people are killed in the Congo by landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains which pounded the nation’s capital of Kinshasa.













Dec. 14:





- Most of Portugal remains on alert for continued heavy rains as record-breaking rains left widespread damage in several areas.





- Congo begins three days of national mourning after 141 people died in the latest deadly floods in Kinshasa.













Dec. 15:





- Thousands in UK's Shetland are facing a fourth day without power as engineers warn some could be in the dark longer amid the threat of additional snowfall and freezing temperatures.













Dec. 17:





- Argentine is battling blazes in seven provinces as fires hit Salta, Entre Ríos, Corrientes, Córdoba, San Luis, Río Negro and Tierra del Fuego.













Dec. 20:





- Blizzard conditions are expected across much of the US during the Christmas holidays in what weather experts are forecasting to be a "life-threatening" bomb cyclone.













Dec. 22:





- The National Weather Service warns of "dangerous cold" and "life-threatening" conditions when temperatures plummet across the US as an Arctic winter storm blankets parts of the country













Dec. 23:





- At least eight people are killed and several injured during heavy snowfall in Japan.













Dec. 24:





- An Arctic winter storm intensifies across the US leaving more than 1 million people without power.













Dec. 25:





- A US kills at least 26 people in weather-related accidents and left more than 1.7 million homes and workplaces without power.













Dec. 26:





- At least six people are killed and thousands fled to safety after heavy rains and subsequent flooding hit the Philippines, ruining Christmas celebrations.













Dec. 27:





- A massive winter storm hitting much of the Midwest and northern US has claimed 63 lives.





- The death toll climbs to 13 while 23 others are missing from heavy rains and floods in the Philippines.













Dec. 30:





- Filipino authorities say the death toll from heavy rains and floods climbs to 44 and revises the number missing to 28













Dec. 31:





- Rapidly deteriorating air quality in the Iranian capital of Tehran and adjacent cities forced authorities to order the closure of schools in some provinces.







