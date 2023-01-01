|
In absence of snow, endangered lapwings linger in eastern Türkiye

Anadolu sights lapwings, also known as Vanellus Vanellus, in wetlands of Mount Agri National Park as they delay journey to Africa

21/01/2023
As no snow has not yet fallen on Mount Agri in eastern Türkiye this winter, the lapwing, a type of endangered bird, has delayed its seasonal journey to warmer Africa.


Anadolu sighted some of the lapwings, also known as Vanellus Vanellus, in the wetlands of Mount Agri National Park.


The bird, listed as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), lives in the northern hemisphere in the summer and migrates to the south for the winter to escape the wind and cold.


Some of the lapwings that stop in the wetlands at the foot of Mount Agri during their migration have not departed yet to depart from the national park, which remains uncovered by snow for the time being.

