In absence of snow, endangered lapwings linger in eastern Türkiye

As no snow has not yet fallen on Mount Agri in eastern Türkiye this winter, the lapwing, a type of endangered bird, has delayed its seasonal journey to warmer Africa.





Anadolu sighted some of the lapwings, also known as Vanellus Vanellus, in the wetlands of Mount Agri National Park.





The bird, listed as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), lives in the northern hemisphere in the summer and migrates to the south for the winter to escape the wind and cold.



