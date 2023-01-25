Putin urges government to increase pharmaceutical production in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government on Tuesday to increase capabilities of the pharmaceutical industry, and stock up necessary medicines ahead of seasonal spikes in flu-like illnesses.





Speaking at a meeting with government officials, he said Russia neither bans nor limits imports of foreign medicines, and some foreign pharmaceutical companies continue working in Russia.





However, some of the companies stopped research, which opens possibilities for Russian enterprises, he added.





The president wondered why the government does not stock up medicines for periods of spikes of seasonal illnesses, including influenza, and instructed to do so in the future.



