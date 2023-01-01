|
Life

Shooting in Georgia leaves five dead, five injured

Shooter committed suicide after incident in city of Sagarejo, east of capital Tbilisi, say authorities

13:39 . 20/01/2023 Friday
At least five people, including a police officer, were killed and five others injured on Friday in a shooting in eastern Georgia, according to authorities.


The attacker opened fire from the balcony of an apartment in the city of Sagarejo, some 58 kilometers (36 miles) east of the capital Tbilisi, said an Interior Ministry statement.


"The accused also opened fire in the direction of employees of the Interior Ministry … one of whom was also killed," the statement said.


After additional security teams were mobilized at the scene, the accused “presumably committed suicide with a firearm," it added.


Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri also said that the attacker had served in the Georgian Armed Forces from 2006 to 2021.


Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack.

