Turkey expecting 6.5M CoronaVac doses on Monday
HEALTH

Turkey expecting 6.5M CoronaVac doses on Monday

Vaccine shipments will continue smoothly, says health minister

News Service AA
File photo

File photo

Photograph: Serdar Adıyaman

As many as 6.5 million doses of China's CoronaVac vaccine will be delivered to Turkey on Monday, the country's health minister has announced.

“In line with our purchasing plan, the vaccine shipments to Turkey will continue smoothly," Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Sunday.

Mass vaccinations began in Turkey on Jan. 14 after the first batch of 3 million doses of the vaccine developed by China's SinoVac Biotech arrived on Dec. 30. Later, a second consignment of 10 million doses was approved.

Over 1.23 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people, have been inoculated since Jan. 14.

The health minister and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were among the first ones to be vaccinated to boost public confidence in the vaccine.

The government has also introduced nighttime and weekend curfews to stem the spread of COVID-19.

    Kaydet
    Font
    +

    Cookies are used limited to the purposes in th e Personal Data Protection Law No.6698 and in accordance with the legislation. For detailed information, you can review our cookie policy.


    Yeni Şafak Beta
    coming soon!