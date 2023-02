A 12-year-old girl was rescued from under the rubble on Tuesday, 40 hours after two powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.





The girl, named Aysima, was rescued in Malatya, one of the provinces hit hard by the earthquakes.





Aysima was referred to the nearest hospital with some injuries.





The death toll from Monday's earthquakes rose to 4,544, a disaster agency official said Tuesday.