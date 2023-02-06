13 EU countries offer to send rescue teams to Türkiye

Thirteen EU countries have so far offered rescue teams to help Türkiye after the earthquake, the European Commission announced on Monday.





“Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and the brave first responders working to save lives,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement.





The statement also noted: “Ten Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilized from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground.”





Hungary, Italy, Spain, Malta, and Slovakia have also pledged similar help, the EU institution's spokesperson, Balazs Ujvari, said at a news briefing.





The EU commissioners also reassured that the bloc’s Emergency Centre coordinates with Türkiye and EU member states on further assistance.





The EU also supports the rescue work with its Copernicus satellite system, they added.





At least 912 people were killed and over 5,385 others injured after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to the country's disaster agency.





Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.



