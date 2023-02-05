1,762 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity: Volodymr Zelenskyy

A total of 1,762 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity since the beginning of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.

Zelenskyy noted in a video message on Telegram that 116 more Ukrainian soldiers were released in a new round of prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

Pointing out that the exchanges have been going on for months, Zelenskiy said, "Since February 24, 1,762 Ukrainians have managed to escape from Russian captivity."

Zelenskiy said he had a telephone call with UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak to discuss arms aid to his country.

He said: "Our soldiers have already started training on Challenger tanks 2 in Britain."

He also said the heaviest fighting took place in the Donetsk region since the start of Russia's aggression.