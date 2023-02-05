|
News

1,762 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity: Volodymr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy noted in a video message on Telegram that 116 more Ukrainian soldiers were released in a new round of prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine

17:20 . 5/02/2023 Pazar
AA
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy

A total of 1,762 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity since the beginning of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.

Zelenskyy noted in a video message on Telegram that 116 more Ukrainian soldiers were released in a new round of prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.

Pointing out that the exchanges have been going on for months, Zelenskiy said, "Since February 24, 1,762 Ukrainians have managed to escape from Russian captivity."

Zelenskiy said he had a telephone call with UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak to discuss arms aid to his country.

He said: "Our soldiers have already started training on Challenger tanks 2 in Britain."

He also said the heaviest fighting took place in the Donetsk region since the start of Russia's aggression.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli

#Russia
#Ukraine
#Exchange
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
1,762 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity: Volodymr Zelenskyy
At least 4 injured by missile strike on residential building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv
ASEAN top diplomats condemn Quran burning in Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark
China protests US downing ballon over Atlantic Ocean
Türkiye extends condolences for deadly forest fires in Chile
Israel considers supplying Ukraine with Iron Dome air defense system: Netanyahu
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.