18-month-old baby girl pulled alive from quake rubble in southern Türkiye

Some 55 hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, rescue teams on Wednesday pulled out an 18-month-old baby girl alive from the rubble.

Masal was rescued from under the quake debris in the Kahramanmaras province, where the quake had its epicenter.





Omer Kiraccakali, the girl’s father, who himself emerged from the rubble soon after the quakes, was reunited with his baby after 55 hours of hopeful waiting.





Efforts are underway to rescue the mother, Yeliz Kiraccakali, 23, who remains under the rubble.





Kiraccakali reportedly told rescue teams that she kept her baby alive by breastfeeding.





Over 7,000 people were killed and about 40,100 others injured in Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, according to the most recent figures.





The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.



