6-year-old girl rescued from under rubble 47 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye

3 hours ago, her mother pulled out from under debris of collapsed building in Adiyaman province

11:14 . 8/02/2023 Wednesday
A 6-year-old girl was rescued from under the rubble on Wednesday in the quake-hit Adiyaman province 47 hours after two major tremors hit southern Türkiye.

Hacer Kacmaz was rescued in the Besni district by a four-member fire brigade team sent from the northern Kastamonu province.


Three hours ago, the same team pulled out the girl’s mother Rukiye Kacmaz from under the debris of a collapsed building.


The child, who was handed over to the medical teams, was referred to the hospital for treatment.


At least 5,894 people were killed and 34,810 injured after magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to Vice President Fuat Oktay.


The quakes were also felt in several neighboring countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.


At least 1,622 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Syria since Monday's powerful earthquakes.

