|
News

60-year-old man rescued from rubble 104 hours after quakes in Türkiye

Rescue operations underway in southern Adiyaman province as hope endures for more survivors

13:34 . 10/02/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

File photo

Sixty-year-old Eyup Ak was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Friday, in another miraculous rescue in southern Türkiye over four days since powerful earthquakes shook the region.


Saved in Adiyaman province, Ak was carried on a stretcher to receive medical attention following his rescue 104 hours after the first of the two earthquakes that killed over 18,340 people and caused widespread destruction.


At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

#Türkiye
#Adiyaman
#man
5 hours ago
default-profile-img
60-year-old man rescued from rubble 104 hours after quakes in Türkiye
Putin thanks Russian diplomats for thwarting West's plans to isolate Russia
French rescue team in search of survivors in quake-hit Türkiye
Bosnian rescuers save eight people in quake-hit Türkiye
Death toll from devastating earthquakes climbs to 3,384 in Syria
Thousands of Palestinians pray for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.