60-year-old man rescued from rubble 104 hours after quakes in Türkiye

Sixty-year-old Eyup Ak was pulled out alive from the rubble of a collapsed building on Friday, in another miraculous rescue in southern Türkiye over four days since powerful earthquakes shook the region.





Saved in Adiyaman province, Ak was carried on a stretcher to receive medical attention following his rescue 104 hours after the first of the two earthquakes that killed over 18,340 people and caused widespread destruction.





At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.





The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.



