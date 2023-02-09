7-month-old baby rescued more than 2 days after quakes hit Türkiye

A 7-month-old baby was rescued Wednesday, more than two days after earthquakes hit the south of Türkiye.

The baby was rescued from the rubble by firefighters dispatched from Sirnak province to Adiyaman, one of 10 provinces hard-hit by the 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes.





Sirnak’s Cizre district municipality said the baby was transferred to a local hospital.





The latest figures for the disaster area are that at least 8,574 people have been killed and 49,133 wounded after the quakes struck southern Türkiye within hours of each other, affecting 13 million people.







