7.4 magnitude quake that jolted Türkiye felt in several countries, including Syria, Iraq

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday was also felt in several countries.

The earthquake was felt in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa provinces. According to initial reports, at least 100 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured in various parts of Syria.





At least 42 people have died and 200 others are wounded in areas of Aleppo under the Bashar al-Assad regime’s control, the state-run SANA news agency reported.





Dozens of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are searching for survivors.





In various areas in northern Syria, at least 58 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to information compiled by Anadolu from several local sources, including the Syrian Human Rights Network and hospitals.





Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.





The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).





It was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.





A third earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude also hit Gaziantep.













- Quakes affect Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Northern Cyprus, Greek Cypriot Administration





Anadolu correspondents on the field and witnesses said the earthquake was felt in and around the Egyptian capital Cairo and lasted for about 30 seconds.





Due to the earthquake that was felt across Lebanon, especially in the capital Beirut, many people who left their homes spent the night in their cars.





In Iraq's capital Baghdad and northeastern Diyala province, people left their homes because of the quake.



