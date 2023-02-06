|
News

7.4 magnitude quake that jolted Türkiye felt in several countries, including Syria, Iraq

Powerful earthquake kills at least 100 people, also felt in Egypt, Lebanon, Northern Cyprus, Greek Cypriot Administration

09:52 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday was also felt in several countries.

The earthquake was felt in Syria's Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa provinces. According to initial reports, at least 100 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured in various parts of Syria.


At least 42 people have died and 200 others are wounded in areas of Aleppo under the Bashar al-Assad regime’s control, the state-run SANA news agency reported.


Dozens of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are searching for survivors.


In various areas in northern Syria, at least 58 people have been killed and hundreds injured, according to information compiled by Anadolu from several local sources, including the Syrian Human Rights Network and hospitals.


Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.


The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).


It was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.


A third earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude also hit Gaziantep.




- Quakes affect Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Northern Cyprus, Greek Cypriot Administration


Anadolu correspondents on the field and witnesses said the earthquake was felt in and around the Egyptian capital Cairo and lasted for about 30 seconds.


Due to the earthquake that was felt across Lebanon, especially in the capital Beirut, many people who left their homes spent the night in their cars.


In Iraq's capital Baghdad and northeastern Diyala province, people left their homes because of the quake.


The earthquake was also felt in Northern Cyprus and the Greek Cypriot Administration.

#quake
#Türkiye
#Syria
#Iraq
12 saat önce
default-profile-img
7.4 magnitude quake that jolted Türkiye felt in several countries, including Syria, Iraq
Arabs in Israel prepare relief aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Kremlin not in favor of disclosing details of March 2022 talks between Russian president, Israel's ex-premier
No special dialogue with US on Ukraine, says Russia
Pakistan’s premier speaks to Erdogan, offers condolences, assistance
Pressure on Serbia over Kosovo issue is rising, says PM
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.