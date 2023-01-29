|
News

After tanks, Ukraine seeks warships from Germany

Deputy Foreign Minister Melnyk proposes handover of German submarine, decommissioned frigate

20:19 . 29/01/2023 Pazar
File photo

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has called on Germany to help boost Kyiv’s naval capabilities, proposing the handover of a submarine and a decommissioned frigate.


Germany this week agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, finally giving in to months of pressure from the US and its NATO allies.


Berlin also said it would allow other countries who have the German-made tanks to deliver them to Ukraine.


“A month ago, Germany decommissioned frigate Lubeck. True, it was 32 years old. But still – with political will – it could be transferred to Ukraine to combat Russian submarines amp; war ships in the Black Sea,” Melnyk said on Twitter on Sunday.


If not the entire ship, then “its weaponry like Sea Sparrow amp; Harpoon missiles,” he added.


In another post hours earlier, Melnyk called on Germany to give Ukraine one of its six submarines.


“Germany produces one of the world’s best submarines, the HDW Class 212A. The Bundeswehr has six such U-boats. Why not send one to Ukraine?” he said.

