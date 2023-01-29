After tanks, Ukraine seeks warships from Germany

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has called on Germany to help boost Kyiv’s naval capabilities, proposing the handover of a submarine and a decommissioned frigate.





Germany this week agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, finally giving in to months of pressure from the US and its NATO allies.





Berlin also said it would allow other countries who have the German-made tanks to deliver them to Ukraine.





“A month ago, Germany decommissioned frigate Lubeck. True, it was 32 years old. But still – with political will – it could be transferred to Ukraine to combat Russian submarines amp; war ships in the Black Sea,” Melnyk said on Twitter on Sunday.





If not the entire ship, then “its weaponry like Sea Sparrow amp; Harpoon missiles,” he added.





In another post hours earlier, Melnyk called on Germany to give Ukraine one of its six submarines.



