Airstrikes kill 6 in Hashd al-Shaabi convoy in Iraq

Strike occurred shortly after killing of top Iranian general, Hashd al-Shaabi commander in US airstrike

Six people were killed when airstrikes struck a convoy carrying commanders of Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Units, in northern Baghdad, local media outlets reported Saturday.

The convoy was in the Taji region when it was struck, according to Al-Sumaria TV which quoted security sources.

It came shortly after U.S. airstrikes killed Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force Commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi in an airstrike.

Officials are yet to make a statement regarding the lastest airstrike.

