Algerian president to visit China next week

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will pay a state visit to China next week, Beijing said Thursday.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tebboune will pay a five-day trip to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Tebboune’s visit comes after Algeria and China signed another five-year strategic agreement until 2026 last November to boost communications and bilateral relations.

The agreement focuses on the economy, agriculture, energy, technology, space, and culture.