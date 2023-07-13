|
News

Algerian president to visit China next week

At President Xi Jinping’s invitation, Abdelmadjid Tebboune to pay 5-day trip to China

11:31 - 13/07/2023 Thursday
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will pay a state visit to China next week, Beijing said Thursday.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tebboune will pay a five-day trip to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Tebboune’s visit comes after Algeria and China signed another five-year strategic agreement until 2026 last November to boost communications and bilateral relations.

The agreement focuses on the economy, agriculture, energy, technology, space, and culture.

China and Algeria have upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership with an annual bilateral trade of around $7 billion.

