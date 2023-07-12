Aliyev insists on Armenia's formal recognition of Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev recently provided an appraisal of his nation's socio-economic developments for the first six months of 2023, emphasizing the country's ongoing commitment to sustainable development, diversification of the economy beyond oil, and the reconstruction of Nagorno-Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. He also reinforced the importance of persisting with their economic and social reforms.

Aliyev also shed light on the nation's increasing military power, acquisitions of advanced weaponry and military equipment, and ongoing military reforms. He emphasized the importance of transport corridors in the country's future and noted the challenges of managing relations with Armenia.





Stressing the necessity for concrete steps towards peace, Aliyev stated, "The time has come for words to be confirmed on paper, for signatures to be put, and for relations to be established." He referred to forthcoming high-level talks and negotiation phases aimed at fostering a durable peace agreement. He asserted that while Azerbaijan has been proactive in this effort, the outcome also depends on the readiness and willingness of the Armenian side.



