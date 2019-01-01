Alleged US drone strike kills seven Afghan civilians

At least seven members of a single family were killed in eastern Afghanistan in an alleged U.S. drone strike, an official said on Tuesday.

Hafeezullah Mubarez, a member of the Paktia provincial council, told Anadolu Agency the incident took place in the Aryob Zazai district when a passenger car was targeted in the air raid.

Mubarez said a doctor, three women and three children were victims of the airstrike.

The local Ashna Radio reported that the doctor was returning with his family after attending a funeral of a local Taliban commander killed a day earlier by the Afghan forces.

There has been no immediate word from the U.S. Forces - Afghanistan (USFOR-A) that continues to maintain the mandate of carrying out offensive against the insurgents in Afghanistan even after the end of joint Operation Enduring Freedom (2001–2014) with the NATO Allies and partners here.

Separately, Afghan officials in eastern Nangarhar province claimed on Tuesday at least 93 family members of Daesh militants have surrendered to the government.

According to the provincial administration, four men and 89 women and children -- including 13 Pakistani citizens -- surrendered in the restive Achin district on the border with Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the Afghan Interior Ministry claimed the Daesh insurgents are on the run from their long-held bastions in Nangarhar.