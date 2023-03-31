Alliance chief, members welcome Finland's NATO bid ratification

The UK, France, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as NATO’s chief, welcomed Türkiye's ratification of Finland’s accession to the alliance.





“Sweden and Finland have important military capacities, interoperable with NATO,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Their accession will significantly contribute to the Euro-Atlantic region’s security and the strengthening of the Atlantic alliance in the interest of all its members.”





Türkiye’s parliament on Thursday approved Finland’s bid to join the military alliance. All 30 member states have now ratified Finland's accession, a requirement for the country to join NATO.





“I welcome the vote of the Grand National Assembly of #Türkiye to complete the ratification of #Finland’s accession. This will make the whole #NATO family stronger amp; safer,” the head of the alliance, Jans Stoltenberg, wrote on Twitter.





In another tweet, he said: “I look forward to raising #Finland’s flag at #NATO HQ in the coming days. Together we are stronger amp; safer.”





UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Finland’s accession to NATO will make all allies safer.





“Peace, freedom and collective security is what underpins our alliance. We stand united against Russia’s rejection of these principles. NATO’s door is open,” he tweeted.





In a tweet, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said, “we look forward to welcoming the fourth Baltic State into NATO.”





“Hello Finland!” he said, adding: “Next step: Hey Sweden!”





Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas termed it “a historic moment for the Baltic Sea region and the whole Alliance.”





“All Allies have now ratified Finland’s accession to NATO. Welcome to NATO, dear northern neighbours,” she said on Twitter.



