ANALYSIS: Astana Summit and Türkiye’s diplomatic achievements

As a result of the meeting, two important developments took place that could strengthen Türkiye's political, economic and strategic positions. The first development is on the grain deal which President Erdogan confirmed that Türkiye will continue grain exports and Russian grain and fertilizer transfers under the Istanbul agreement. However, he stressed that Ankara attaches importance to grain and fertilizer exports to poor countries rather than rich ones. While the grain deal with the mediation of Türkiye increases Ankara’s both strategic and political importance between the West and Russia, its attitude to export grain to less developed countries, especially to African countries, also strengthens its soft power through the Global South.