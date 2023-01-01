Ankara, Moscow discuss measures to send Turkish-made Russian flour to Africa

The Turkish and Russian presidents on Monday discussed steps to start making flour in Türkiye out of grain from Russia to send to Africa.





"Concrete steps were discussed in the project of turning Russian grain into flour in Türkiye and sending it to African countries in need," said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate on the phone call between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin.





The Black Sea grain corridor to allow ships to export goods from Ukraine and export of ammonia from Russia, along with the latest developments in the war in Ukraine, were also on the two leaders' agenda, the statement added.



