Ankara summons ambassadors of nine countries

Move comes after Western countries temporarily closed consulates under pretext of terror threat in Türkiye

09:31 . 3/02/2023 Cuma
AA
Türkiye summoned the ambassadors of nine countries Thursday, including those which have issued security warnings and temporarily closed consulates under the pretext of a terror threat in Türkiye, according to diplomatic sources.


Ambassadors and representatives from the US, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy were summoned to the Foreign Ministry, sources told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.


"The security of all diplomatic missions in Türkiye is provided on the basis of international conventions," said sources.


Such simultaneous acts do not constitute a proportional and prudent approach and they only serve the “insidious agenda of terrorist organizations,” they noted.


Türkiye expects “friendly and allied countries” to cooperate with Turkish security units, they said.


Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described the closing of consulates in Türkiye because of security reasons as “psychological warfare” against his nation.

