Another family joins protest against PKK terror group in southeastern Türkiye

One more family on Wednesday joined the ongoing protest against the PKK terror group in Türkiye’s southeastern Diyarbakir province.





Since Sept. 3, 2019, families of children abducted or forcibly recruited by the terrorist group have been camping outside the offices of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).





The HDP is a party currently facing a closure case, and which the government accuses of having links to the terrorist group.





The Diyarbakir protest has been growing every day, while demonstrations have also spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.





Abdulselam Fidan, who hails from Hakkari, said he joined the protest for his brother, Sefik, who was abducted when he was just nine years old.





“My brother was kidnapped and taken to the mountains in 1995. We miss him, we want him back,” he said.





Urging his brother to surrender to Turkish security forces, Fidan said: “If you can hear me, please come and surrender to your state.”



