Another family joins sit-in protest of Diyarbakir mothers against PKK terror group

Sit-in outside opposition party HDP's office continues on Day 1,409

09:54 - 13/07/2023 Thursday
AA
Another family joined the sit-in protest in southeastern Türkiye against the PKK terrorist organization which has kidnapped or forcibly recruited children for decades.

The protest has been going on since 2019 outside the office of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir province.

Ergin Dagdeviren is attending the protest for his brother, Ahmet, who was kidnapped by PKK workers eight years ago.

The number of families outside the office of the party, which the Turkish government accuses of working in cahoots with PKK, has swollen to 362.

"We received information that he went to a hotel in Yuksekova (southeastern district), and from there, he went to the HDP building. We want HDP to hand over my brother to us,” said Ergin Dagdeviren.​​​​​​​

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

