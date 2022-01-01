News
Another PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces
Over 100 terrorists have laid down arms in 2022, says Interior Ministry
AA  Monday 09:26, 17 October 2022
File photo

File photo

One more PKK terrorist has surrendered to the Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorist joined the group in 2018 from Germany and operated in Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 now stands at 102, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

The PKK terror group, battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations, has been in recent years losing members and failing to attract recruits, according to Turkish officials.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

#PKK terrorist
#surrender
#Turkish security forces
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Another PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces

yeniSafak

Death toll in clashes, fire at Iran's Evin Prison rises to eight

yeniSafak

Japan launches probe into controversial Unification Church

yeniSafak

Japanese yen nears 150 level against US dollar

yeniSafak

Two Rohingya community leaders killed in Bangladesh refugee camp

yeniSafak

Festival brings taste of Turkish food, culture to US capital