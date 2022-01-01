news
News
Another PKK terrorist surrenders to Turkish security forces
Over 100 terrorists have laid down their arms in 2022, says Interior Ministry
AA  Sunday 00:42, 20 November 2022
File photo

One more PKK terrorist has surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorist joined the group in 2005 and had operated in Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

With the latest news, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 now stands at 108, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

The PKK terror group, battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations, has been in recent years losing members and failing to attract recruits, according to Turkish officials.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

