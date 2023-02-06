|
Another powerful 7.6 earthquake rocks southern Türkiye

Strong tremor was centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district, says disaster agency

A fresh earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale struck southern Türkiye on Monday afternoon, the country's disaster agency said.


The major quake, which struck at 1.24 p.m. (1024GMT), was centered in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).


The tremor occurred at a depth of seven kilometers (4.3 miles).


Orhan Tatar, general director of earthquake and risk reduction at AFAD, said there is serious earthquake activity in the region and aftershocks up to 6.5 - 6.7 in magnitude will continue.


There is currently no tsunami threat that would affect Türkiye's Eastern Mediterranean coasts, according to AFAD.


Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and heavily affected several provinces including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.


Following the first quake, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at least 912 people were killed and 5,385 others injured in 10 provinces.

Another powerful 7.6 earthquake rocks southern Türkiye
