Arab countries send rescue teams to Türkiye after deadly earthquake

Death toll from devastating earthquake rises to 1,121 in Türkiye

16:57 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

Arab countries on Monday dispatched rescue teams to Türkiye following a deadly earthquake that killed hundreds and injured thousands.


A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Türkiye early Monday, killing at least 1,121 people and injuring 7,634 others, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).


At least 783 people were also killed and hundreds injured in Syria from the quake, according to figures compiled from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.


AFAD said the quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.


Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the dispatch of a civil defense team to Turkiye to join rescue efforts for victims of the quake, the state television reported.


The 89-strong team is expected to arrive in Turkiye later Monday, according to local media.


The Lebanese government also sent a search team to Türkiye to help rescue civilians trapped under rubble in Kahramanmaras, according to Environment Minister Nasser Yassin.


Prime Minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Mesrur Barzani, also said a rescue team has been prepared to be sent to Turkiye to join the rescue efforts there.


"I have instructed the government agencies, the Health Ministry and the Barzani Relief Foundation to cooperate with the Red Crescent and assist in the rescue efforts in Türkiye and Syria,” Barzani tweeted.

