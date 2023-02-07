At least 11 European aid/rescue teams arrive in Türkiye following quakes

Under the EU’s emergency response mechanism, 11 teams have already arrived in Türkiye to assist in aid/rescue efforts, with 16 more on their way, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.





Nineteen EU member states – Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Greek Cypriot administration, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain – sent rescue teams, as well as associate countries Montenegro and Albania.





“In total, 1,185 rescuers and 79 search dogs have been offered by the European countries. These numbers could rise further,” said a European Commission statement.





Türkiye, though not a member of the bloc, is a member of the EU’s emergency response mechanism.





Non-member Switzerland also sent aid to Türkiye, with its Foreign Ministry tweeting that Swiss Rescue took off from Zurich on Monday night and was "about to arrive" to assist rescue workers and "help the injured and missing, as well as their families."





Swiss rescue dog service REDOG, said on Monday that it was sending 22 rescuers with 14 dogs to Türkiye. In addition, 80 search and rescue personnel, including army disaster experts, are being sent to Türkiye, according to the government.





At least 3,432 people were killed and 21,103 others injured and more than 8,000 rescued in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, an official from Türkiye’s disaster agency said Tuesday.



