LOCAL NEWS

At least nine PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in southeast Turkey

Counterterrorism operations conducted in rural areas of southeastern Hakkari province

Anadolu Agency
File photo

File photo

At least nine PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to signify the terrorists in question either surrendered, or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the terrorists were “neutralized” during counterterrorism operations carried out in rural areas of Hakkari.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including many women and children.

Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 8 terrorists
Turkish airstrikes ‘neutralize’ 8 terrorists

Turkish airstrikes “neutralized” eight terrorists in the country’s southeastern Hakkari province and northern Iraq’s Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions, the military said on Saturday.Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.The Turkish General Staff did not specify the terror groups involved but Turkey is embroiled in a long-running struggle against the PKK terror group in the area.According to the statement, the operations were conducted on July 20-21.The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

    Kaydet
    Font
    +

    We use cookies limited for the aims specified in the data policy and in accordance with the legislation. For details please see our data policy.


    Yeni Şafak Beta
    coming soon!