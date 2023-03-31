|
At least two PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Terrorists surrender in southeastern Türkiye at border gate with Iraq, says National Defense Ministry

10:55 - 31/03/2023 Cuma
AA
Two PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Türkiye, the country's National Defense Ministry said Thursday.


The terrorists, who fled PKK hideouts in northern Iraq, surrendered at the Habur Border Gate, the ministry said in a statement.


A PKK/PYD/YPG terror group member was also arrested while trying to illegally cross from Syria to Türkiye, the ministry said in a separate statement.


Meanwhile, five suspected members of terrorist groups were nabbed in Edirne province while trying to illegally cross from Türkiye to Greece, according to security sources.


The suspects included four members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and one from the PKK terrorist group, sources said on condition of anonymity.


In another operation, a PKK/PYD terror group member was arrested in Sanliurfa’s Suruc district while trying to illegally cross from Syria to Türkiye, said security sources.


In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.


FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye which killed 252 people and injured 2,734 others.

#surrender
#Turkish security forces
#Türkiye's National Defense Ministry
#Habur Border Gate
#Edirne
#PKK terrorists
8 ay önce
