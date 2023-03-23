|
At least two PYD/PKK terrorists nabbed while attempting to enter Türkiye

Security forces captured PYD/PKK terrorists while attempting to illegally enter Türkiye

23/03/2023
At least two PYD/PKK terrorists attempting to illegally enter Türkiye were arrested near the country’s southeastern border, a security source said on Thursday.


Acting on a tip-off, security forces strengthened border security in Sanliurfa province and arrested the terrorists while they were attempting to illegally enter the country, the source added, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.


The suspects were taken for a health check and are now being interrogated, the source added.


In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The PYD is its Syrian branch.

