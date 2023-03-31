|
News

Azerbaijan hits back at 'slander' by Iranian commander on Karabakh war

Claims that 'Zionists,' Daesh terrorists played role in 2020 conflict are 'dirty, slanderous opinions,' says statement

10:19 - 31/03/2023 Friday
AA
File photo

File photo

Azerbaijan issued a response on Thursday to remarks by a senior Iranian commander on the 2020 war in Karabakh, a Southern Caucasus region that Baku liberated from nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.


The comments by Iranian ground forces commander Kiomers Heydari amount to "dirty and slanderous opinions" about Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, rejecting Heydari's claims that "Zionist" forces were present in the country, along with ISIS/Daesh terrorists.


"First of all, we state that the accusation of the Iranian side about the presence of any foreign forces in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is groundless and completely unacceptable. In general, there are no foreign elements in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the ministry said.


On further remarks by Heydari that Iran would not allow border changes the with Armenia, the ministry said Yerevan occupied Azerbaijani territory for nearly 30 years, including a section of the border with Iran stretching 132 kilometers (82 miles).


"However, the Iranian side has never once made an incriminating statement regarding Armenia. On the contrary, the Iranian-Armenian brotherhood became stronger during this period," it said, naming Tehran one of Yerevan's main allies, together with France.


The statement also underlined that Baku supported the territorial integrity of all countries and did not interfere in their internal affairs.


"In response to the accusation that Azerbaijan allegedly used ISIS terrorists in the 44-day Patriotic War, we inform you that the glorious Azerbaijan Army single-handedly freed our lands from occupation and wrote a record of victory.


"This claim is nothing more than an absurd accusation and slander. It is ironic and ridiculous that this accusation was made by a high-ranking military officer of a state that supports terrorism and whose name is known for committing terrorist acts in various countries around the world," the ministry stressed.


Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.


In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

#Azerbaijan
#Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
#Iranian commander
#Karabakh war
#Armenia
#Kiomers Heydari
8 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Silence on Israel's Gaza attacks implies approval of lawlessness around world, says Turkish FM