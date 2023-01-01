Azerbaijan not only meets own energy needs, but exports crude, gas, electricity: Aliyev

Today, Azerbaijan not only satisfies all its energy needs but is also exporting crude oil, oil products, natural gas, petrochemicals, and electricity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, as he addressed the official opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, TurkicWorld reports.

"We in Azerbaijan developed renewable sources of energy not in order to provide our energy security. We did it many years ago. Today, Azerbaijan not only satisfies its all needs with energy, but also is exporting crude oil, oil products, natural gas, petrochemicals and electricity. Our program with respect to renewables has completely different agenda. First, because it’s an enormous potential. Second, because it will help us to diversify our export and, of course, it will create a new ecologically-friendly sector of our economy," President Ilham Aliyev said.