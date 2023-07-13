|
Bangladesh inaugurates South Asia's largest sewage treatment plant

China-Bangladesh project on about 62.2 acres of land to treat 5M tons of sewage per day

15:46 - 13/07/2023 Thursday
Update: 15:46 - 13/07/2023 Thursday
Bangladesh on Thursday inaugurated the region’s largest single sewage treatment plant in the capital Dhaka, which is also first of its kind in the South Asian country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially launched the plant, which has a capacity of treating 5 million tons of sewage per day and will treat about 20-25% of the total sewage in Dhaka.

According to the sewage management authority, the project will help in clearing the city rivers of sewage pollution.

Dhaka has hardly any functioning sewage management system thus the city’s sewage directly pollutes the surrounding major rivers, including the Buriganga River, the live source of Dhaka.

It is a China-Bangladesh project on about 62.2 acres of land at the cost of Taka 34 billion ($315 million).

The plant's construction was started in August 2017.

