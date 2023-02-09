|
News

Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol would be devastated if Türkiye quakes hit British Isles: Seismologist

Scientist overlays USGS ShakeMap onto British Isles, to give idea about scale of quakes that hit southern Türkiye

11:12 . 9/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, and Bristol would be devastated if the quakes which hit Türkiye took the British Isles under its grip, said an expert.

“To give you an idea of the sheer scale of the Turkey earthquake, if we overlay the USGS ShakeMap onto the British Isles, the fault (red colours) would have ruptured from the Severn Estuary to the Humber Estuary. Much of England would have seen at least Intensity Level 7 shaking,” said Stephen Hicks, a seismologist at University College London (UCL), on Twitter.


Hicks said that buildings on the British Isles would not stand up to such strong shaking and “England would have essentially been sliced into two by the unzipping rupture.”


“Of course this is academic because the UK doesn’t have faults this big to generate such large earthquakes,” said Hicks.


The map showed gaps from Wales and southwest England but Hicks suggested that those places “would have not got away as lightly as the map suggests … these apparent gaps are just due to the coastline of the eastern Mediterranean Sea.”


He also shared the Turkish Red Crescent’s relief fund for those who want to donate.


At least 12,873 people were killed and 62,937 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern parts of the country, according to authorities.

#Birmingham
#Manchester
#Sheffield
#Türkiye
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Birmingham, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol would be devastated if Türkiye quakes hit British Isles: Seismologist
‘Victorious Ukraine will become EU member’: Zelenskyy
‘Impact area of earthquakes in Türkiye is twice total area of Lebanon’: Geologist
'No doubt' Türkiye will cope with consequences of deadly earthquakes: Kremlin
Türkiye quakes not just one of country's largest but also world's, says seismologist
Baby born under earthquake rubble named Aya by hospital staff in Syria
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.