Bodies of 2 British nationals recovered in prisoner swap: Ukrainian official

The head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said the bodies of Christopher Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, were recovered as part of the prisoner swap with Russia

01:13 . 5/02/2023 Pazar
AA
Two bodies of two British men who were confirmed dead last month in eastern Ukraine have been recovered as part of the latest prisoner swap with Russia, a Ukrainian official said Saturday.

The head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said the bodies of Christopher Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, were recovered as part of the prisoner swap with Russia which resulted in the release of 116 Ukrainian soldiers.

The Foreign Office said in a statement Jan. 24 that Parry's family announced the death of both men while "attempting a humanitarian evacuation."

Parry and Bagshaw reportedly disappeared Jan. 6 near Soledar while helping residents move to safety amid the war with Russia.

Earlier in January, the Wagner Group said it captured one dead body of the two men.

