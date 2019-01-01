Bolivia ends diplomatic ties with Venezuela: reports

Bolivia's interim government cut diplomatic ties with Venezuela Friday, ordering Caracas' diplomats to leave the South American nation, according to media reports.

The reported move comes one day after Bolivia's interim leader, Jeanine Anez, recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's president.

Guaido has been locked in power battle with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro since January when he won a disputed election.

Bolivia has been in the throes of turmoil with demonstrators protesting the results of presidential elections in October in which former President Evo Morales declared victory for a fourth term in the office.

Demonstrators took to the streets, believing the results were rigged.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, stepped down Sunday following the call of the Bolivian military for him to do so.

After he resigned, Morales requested political asylum from Mexico. Before leaving, he tweeted he would eventually return to Bolivia with more "strength and energy."

He arrived in Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez has proclaimed herself Bolivia's interim president.