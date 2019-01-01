Bolivia's Morales welcomes new heads of Senate, Deputies

Bolivia’s former President of Bolivia Evo Morales welcomed Friday that the newly elected heads of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies are from his party, Movement for Socialism (MAS).

Morales said on Twitter that the election of Eva Copa and Sergio Choque is a tribute to the "courageous people of El Alto [district of capital La Paz], who denounces the coup and defends democracy with social organizations of Bolivia.”

Copa was elected the head of Senate, while Choque assumed the presidency of Chamber of Deputies on Thursday -- both are members of the MAS Party, which holds two-thirds of the parliamentary majority.

Bolivia's assembly is bicameral, consisting of a lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, and an upper house, the Senate.

Morales also thanked to rock ’n’ roll legend and former frontman of Pink Floyd Roger Waters for issuing a video message to show solidarity.

"Our peaceful and democratic struggle against the coup d'etat transcends borders," Morales said. "With military-police repression and lies, the coup leaders who promised freedom impose a dictatorial state."

Waters shared Tuesday a message of support for Bolivia’s democratically elected and forced out former President Evo Morales.

"I hope your exile is short, your people need you, they need a leader like you," Waters said.

"You’re the first Indigenous leader in the whole South America, you’ve done a great job, you’ve pulled so many of your people out of poverty and gave them a sense of dignity,” he said.

Waters added that after Morales brought "the rule of law and democracy" to Bolivia, was "ripped away from his people by greed”.

Bolivia has been thrown into turmoil with demonstrators protesting the results of presidential elections in October in which Morales declared victory for a fourth term in the office.

Demonstrators took to the streets, believing the results were rigged.

Morales stepped down Sunday on the call of then-military chief.

After he resigned, Morales requested political asylum from Mexico. Before leaving, he tweeted he would eventually return to Bolivia with more "strength and energy."

He arrived in Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself as interim president of the country.