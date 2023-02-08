Boy, 6; girl, 4, rescued nearly 48 hours after quake hit southern Türkiye

A 6-year-old boy was rescued from the rubble Tuesday, 35 hours after massive earthquakes hit Türkiye’s southern regions.

Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) teams sent from Giresun rescued the boy in Malatya, one of 10 provinces hard-hit by a 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes.





The boy’s father and brother were also rescued.





Footage shows the boy was handed to medical teams.





And a 4-year-old girl in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the quakes, was rescued 42 hours after the quake.





A firefighter was seen high-fiving the girl after the rescue, saying, “Well done, we did it.”





At least 5,434 people were killed and 31,777 injured after two strong tremors jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.





The tremors were also felt in neighboring Syria, inflicting widespread damage.























